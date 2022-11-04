Before the Legislature of January 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis said: "Florida has stood as freedom's vanguard.” Thank you, Governor, for making Florida free:
• To sabotage our voting rights with suppressive laws enforced by the Governor's "election police force," which arrested 20 Floridian voters out of 11.1 million. That was followed by the creation of the office of Election Crime and Security with a budget of $5.7 million for its 45 investigators.
• To initiate “cultural wars.”
• To make our legislators and not our educators responsible for the curriculum of Florida schools.
• To treat immigrants from the Texas border like cargo with their illegal transportation from Texas and not from Florida to Massachusetts.
• To "blend elements of Christianity with being American" thereby advocating for a Christian state.
• To reinstall the State Guard to police Floridians in addition to the National Guard, State Police, County Sheriffs, city, and town police that already exist.
• To embrace dictatorial powers vis-a-vis local governments, public universities, voting districts, school board members, and state attorneys
• To issue medical proclamations not supported nationally by the medical profession.
• To make it very difficult for state constitutional amendments to be initiated legally.
• To adopt the anti-BDS law, a flagrant violation of free speech as stipulated in the First Amendment to the US Constitution.
• To refuse a $1 billion emergency fund from Biden's American Rescue Plan, because of "federal guidance."
Conclusion: The Governor's freedoms threaten our republic and our democratic values.
Arthur Hebert
Largo