Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.