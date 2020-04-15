Donald Trump and EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler recently agreed to waive all enforcements of environmental protections to focus attention on COVID-19.
A public health crisis is not an excuse to pollute, and actually further perpetuates harm to human health. Never in history, throughout many disasters and recessions, have we seen the EPA dismantled.
The EPA plays a vital role in preserving the health of the planet, people, and other species.
I am asking you to please call Andrew Wheeler at 202-564-4700 to voice your concern and opposition for the waiver that allows for oil and gas companies to pollute without regulation and further impact human health.
Mary-Elizabeth Estrada, Tampa