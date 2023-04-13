Oh, my. Am I really going to open this can of worms again? Of all the columns I’ve written, the one about driving in the left lane in advance of a left turn created the biggest reaction, by far. But more on that coming up.
First, I have another road manners question. I was pulling out of the parking lot of one of my favorite restaurants (Madfish on St. Pete Beach) and preparing to turn right to go southbound. I glanced to the right and saw a bicycle riding north a couple of street blocks away. I then checked the left and waited for a space to pull out. Luckily, just as I was about to make the turn something caught my eye. It was the bicycle, which, as it turns out, was not a standard bike at all. It was an e-bike. If I had pulled out, it would have plowed into the side of my car.
This brings to mind a few questions: Should any bike, much less an e-bike, be going north in a southbound bike lane? Should e-bikes be allowed in bike lanes at all? After all, they are motorized vehicles capable of cruising at over 30 mph. I mention this because St. Petersburg is about to add e-bikes to its bike-share program. To me, bicyclists peddling around downtown St. Pete is dangerous enough, but make those e-bikes weaving in and out of traffic and, well, things may get a little dicey. And keep in mind the people most likely to get hurt are the bike riders themselves. Please share your thoughts (cccore@aol.com).
Now, speaking of thoughts, as I mentioned, my column on getting over to the left lane well in advance of a turn stirred emotions on both sides. Peter said I needed to go to Germany to be trained in proper driving manners. Kirk from Hudson said because it’s obvious to him that I cannot conduct a safe merge to the left turning lane in a short distance. I should just let my wife drive instead. However, Robyn from Largo agreed with me. She says there is nothing wrong with driving in the left lane as long as you are going the speed limit or above.
OK, so let me reiterate. I’m not advocating driving full-time in the left lane. It’s simply that I feel it prudent to move to that lane a few blocks or a couple of exits ahead of having to make that left exit or turn. If I don’t, I may have to do some aggressive lane merging with my fingers crossed to make a safe left turn. As Robyn added, “Sometimes I feel like I have had the best guardian angel in the world to get me home. Half the drivers I witness would not be able to pass a driver’s education course with my coach in high school!”
And may I add one more thing? When somebody does let you into their lane, please be nice and give them an appreciative wave. We might just make this a more peaceful and safer world.
Chris Core is a former Washington, D.C. radio and television personality who now lives in Pass-a-Grille. He is a winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism.