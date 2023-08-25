Re: Army sinks beach projects (Aug. 3)
The headline read, “Army Sinks Beach Projects.” That’s quite a sensational and misleading headline.
Since 1956, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has provided public engineering services to strengthen national security, energize the country’s economy, and reduce the risks to the public from disasters. The Corps’ beach nourishment projects have covered roughly 350 miles of shoreline, mostly on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the U.S.
Florida’s roughly 800 miles of sandy beaches contribute at least $15 billion annually to the state’s economy. Put simply, our coastline is our greatest economic asset. As with many assets, our beaches require periodic upkeep and maintenance. Historically, the Corps gained access to all properties involved in a project through easement rights agreed to by all property owners and the Corps on a temporary basis. Obtaining these agreements from every property owner has been challenging.
Given that all homeowners must participate, why do some “sink” the project for all of us? Is it possible they do not fully appreciate how erosion would impact the value of their property? From a hold-out’s perspective, is it possible that the lower cost of partnering with the Corps is outweighed by a perceived notion that somehow the public will have greater access to their backyards? If true, these property owners would rather lose home (and possibly community) value from erosion than have to potentially share the beaches with people whose taxes also help maintain property values. I find it reassuring to know that the Corps is a good steward of public funds. Unfortunately, we may pay dearly for some property owners’ bad investment decision and selfishness.
Beach nourishment projects are not a one-off deal. They must be repeated periodically to ensure that our beach assets remain intact. It should not be surprising that the Corps — likely in an effort to lower costs and gain longer-term economic efficiencies — is requiring perpetual easements in lieu of temporary approvals. As taxpayers, we should be pleased about the steps being taken by the Corps to gain efficiency and use our money wisely.
Recently, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was awarded $454 million for projects and studies aimed at helping communities reduce their flood risks from coastal storms and restore delicate aquatic ecosystems. It would be unfortunate if we cannot take advantage of these types of programs simply because we are incapable of agreeing to mutually beneficial partnerships.
Sherrie Rhine
Belleair Beach