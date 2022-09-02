Re: Speeding complaints on Pinellas Trail may be ‘perception issue’ (Aug. 18)
Thank you for publishing the results of the studies of electric bicycle (ebike) usage on the Pinellas Trail.
My partner and I have owned ebikes for four years now, long before they became a household word. We downsized from two vehicles to one, and began using our ebikes for commuting to our jobs and volunteer gigs — 7 and 12 miles on the Pinellas Trail.
Early on, we were met with expletives and verbal abuse from the speedy "Spandex Crowd". Apparently this was their trail. That hate continues today in online banter and complaints to authorities.
Their argument is that "motorized vehicles" are prohibited by signage. In reality, those signs were intended to keep gas-powered motorbikes and motorcycles off the trail long before ebikes even existed. Florida law now defines ebikes as bicycles which grants them equal treatment on trails, roads and sidewalks [Florida Statute 316.003(4)].
The various arguments about speed and unsafe operation were debunked in these clandestine studies with very few observations of this behavior.
At 74 years of age, I have enjoyed renewed vigor, improved health, not to mention the savings in gasoline, car maintenance, payments and insurance. The Pinellas Trail allows for these benefits. I can't imagine trying to ride on Alternate 19 in Dunedin with the polluted air, the road debris, and deadly traffic situations!
Please never consider restricting Trail access to ebikes because of a handful of bad apples. And please don't give credence to the whining by those sport riders who own the trail and don't (and won't) appreciate the mobility, convenience and ecological impact of electric bikes.
Ray Dabkowski
Dunedin