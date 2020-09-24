Seminole is no longer the sleepy little village of decades ago. Rather, it is a vibrant active community with rising property values and assets. If you really care about maintaining our quality of life, it is time to ask the tough questions of those seeking public office. Too often we have relied on name recognition. What is their business background? What are their achievements in the community? How long have they been a politician? How many years do they want to continue in that role? What is the budget for the coming year? How do you plan to spend our tax dollars? What are your pet projects? And equally important, what is your political affiliation? Why is that important? We need to know their views on our country before we turn over our community to their leadership. If we don’t ask the questions before we vote, we may live with regret in the future when we have to live with the outcome.
Katherine Lovallo, Seminole