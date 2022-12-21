The Tocobaga Memorial Plaza dedicated on June 16 in Indian Shores is impressive. I’ve visited this site several times to compare its accuracy to the historical record from archaeology and the Spanish expedition diaries of the 1500s, and I have to say: The creative design team who conceived of the site plan and plaza design are to be congratulated.
This spectacular memorial plaza honors the Tocobaga Indian tribal culture that occupied the Tampa Bay area when the Spanish expeditions arrived in the A.D. 1500s. It’s located at 19601 Gulf Blvd. in its own plaza in the Mayor James J. Lawrence Veterans Memorial Park on the site of Pinellas County’s Tiki Gardens beach parking lot and associated beach access.
The “public art” approach taken for the memorial is a large plaza intended to be a gathering place where visitors will return many times to contemplate Florida history and attend events such as presentations on Tocobaga history, enjoy community stargazing and in the future make kayak launches into the adjacent Intracoastal Waterway.
The memorial site plaza concept and design was led by chief architect/creator and artist Steve Graff, with strong support by Sara Mullins, chief executive of Galleries On The Go, and Sarasota sculptor Geza Gaspar. They employed a design methodology named “Art as Place Making” and established this plaza and monument as an important gathering place for visitors to learn about our local history and use for public activities. Additionally, special recognition must be given to SignStar, which was responsible for the fabrication, coordination and installation of the plaza, the arch over the plaza providing an historic timeline, the two adjacent information kiosks, and final installation of the centrally located sculpture.
An ‘outdoor museum’
The project was seven years in development and was funded as a Gulf Beautification Project by the Penny for Pinellas tax program. In addition to the great sculptural centerpiece, the plaza includes two nearby education kiosks that provide very important historical information. That information can be cleverly enhanced using a cellphone to access and view eight brief videos about the Tocobaga people, Florida wildlife, the Seminole Tribe, and many archaeological sites in Pinellas County. This authoritative historical information was provided by Tampa Bay’s Alliance for Weedon Island Archaeological Research and Education and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
The kiosk signage includes pictures of Tocobaga cultural artifacts excavated by archaeologists in Pinellas County and is accompanied by the beautiful artwork of local artist Ted Morris, who is famous for his renderings of Tocobaga tribal life. So the impressive memorial commemorative plaza becomes an “outdoor museum.”
Enhancing the new Tocobaga monument and plaza is an arch high over the central sculpture that provides an important historical timeline of dates of important eras and historical events prior to and following the Tocobaga era in the Tampa Bay area (A.D. 900-A.D. 1628). This timeline establishes an excellent historical context for the Tocobaga Indian period in Tampa Bay which then can be honored and better understood in the sweep of Florida history and American history as well.
A monument, not a gravestone
I’m pleased the project design team didn’t fall into the trap of creating a memorial featuring a typical concrete obelisk or large stone block with a descriptive bronze plaque defining the Tocobaga as the people who occupied the Tampa Bay area in the 1500s when the Spanish explorers visited our tropical shores. A memorial of that type is more a gravestone rather than a monument to the vibrant Indian culture that occupied our beautiful coastal region during the 16th century.
The Tocobaga monument in the center of the plaza is a beautiful bronze and aluminum sculpture created by Hungarian artist Gaspar, who lives in Sarasota. This wonderful piece of public art features three Tocobaga Indian adults and one child arranged in a three-generation family grouping.
Indian Shores Mayor Patrick Soranno strongly advocated that the sculpture should represent a family rather than a single male figure of a Tocobaga Indian. Town Administrator Bonnie Dhonau insisted that the sculpture include the family grandmother. The mayor’s and Bonnie’s vision and its implementation are critical to the impact and character of the memorial.
The monument accurately represents what these early people looked like, what they wore and what each did to live and survive in their natural tropical environment in what was to become the Tampa Bay area. I measured the height of the male bronze sculpture to be 5 feet 8½ inches tall. The Tocobaga man’s size is consistent with the skeletal remains analyzed by forensic anthropologist Charles Snow in 1962. He measured the burials from the Bayshore Homes archaeological site which were dated as early Tocobaga with an internment date of A.D. 900.
The Tocobaga man is tall and strong (the Spanish called them “giants”) and is shown casting a stylized net out to capture local fish from the Gulf of Mexico. Archaeology and stable isotope analysis of their bones has proven that the Tocobaga lived off the seafood consisting of fish and shellfish and that it represented 90% of the Tocobaga daily diet.
The wife and mother of the child is tall as well, at 5 feet 6 inches. The Spanish chronicler, Escalante Fontenada, remarks in his A.D. 1575 memoir that the Tocobaga women were “well-proportioned with good countenances.” (He uses these words in deference to the women of his native Spain instead of the more modern descriptive words such as tall, lithe, sexy and beautiful.) She is depicted holding out as an offering a decorated woven basket containing flowers and possibly food, and on the underside base of the basket the superb sculptor Gaspar has his name emblazoned in the bronze.
All three adults are shown in historically accurate Tocobaga native garments of the 16th century based on Spanish expedition eyewitness accounts who visited the area in the A.D. 1500s. The wife wears a decorated deerskin front and back breechcloth and wears seven necklaces of shell beads around her neck and across her unadorned chest area. She wears feathers in her long dark hair.
The man has a deerskin garment wrapped around his waist. He wears two necklaces featuring shell or bone beads with one ending with a shark’s tooth. His hair is tied up in a knot using bird feathers instead of bone pins, which are found today in Tampa Bay archaeological contexts.
Accurate representation
The Tocobaga Memorial Plaza establishes a wonderful location and an important educational environment for teaching school and public interest groups about the Tocobaga Indian history of Florida. The Town of Indian Shores hopes to add benches located around the central plaza.
It is my experience that children and adolescents lose interest while standing for more than 5 to 10 minutes during an open-air presentation. The benches would also establish a meditative and contemplative environment for visitors to imagine what this wonderful tropical world was like for those people five hundred years ago without the urban sprawl and tourist mecca we experience today.
Funding for these improvements could be through private donations or from a non-profit organization in the area.
To underscore, the plaza’s central sculptural assemblage is an accurate representation of what a Tocobaga family looked like in the 1500s when the Spanish arrived in Tampa Bay. But what I find so special about the overall sculpture is that it goes beyond just historical accuracy to represent key tenets of Native American culture and heritage in its conceptual composition.
Let me explain. The man as head of his family is the critical hunter-gatherer. He was responsible every day for gathering food for his family, and in the Tampa Bay area, fishing or gathering shellfish was the key focus. He is shown performing this critical task by throwing out the stylized net.
The grandmother is caring and teaching the child from birth how to live and learn in the local natural, tropical environment — she is the wisdom keeper and care keeper for all in the family unit. The mother holds up a basket of flowers and with possibly some food to thank the Spirit World for providing nourishment for them to eat and survive. She also may be offering this first plate or basket of food to her friends or other tribal members.
From my personal experience in research and working in Native America for decades, I can confirm and agree with the words of author Kent Nerburn: “The Native American way understands that giving is the greatest human value, and our first personal responsibility is toward others, not toward ourselves. The elders are the mirror of who we will become. They are the cherished bearers of the people’s cultural memory and knowledge. They have a perspective on life that only the passage of time can confer. We walk in their footsteps on our journey of life every day.”
To extend that thought, the elders are the teachers of the young and all other tribal members. That is their vital tribal purpose and their recognized increase in value as they grow older.
And that’s why I so strongly appreciate the new Tocobaga Memorial in Indian Shores. The memorial not only honors the Tocobaga as the people who lived here in Tampa Bay but also wonderfully expresses their native humanity and vital cultural tenets with great integrity.
It is what a memorial monument to people of the distant past should represent.