Roger Angell died in May at age 101. He was born just a few days after my father. This fact will be relevant a bit later.
First, about Roger Angell. If you don’t know who he was it’s either because you don’t like baseball or you’ve never read The New Yorker magazine. Mr. Angell wrote for The New Yorker for 70 years. That’s not a misprint.
Seventy years! He also wrote a dozen books about his favorite sport, baseball, the best-known of which is “The Summer Game.” His last book, “This Old Man,” he wrote at age 94. He was a truly remarkable journalist. Inspired, perhaps, by his stepfather, E.B. White.
Mr. Angell began his career writing about World War II for The New Yorker. And his first story ever was about my father. How do I know that? Because he told me so.
My father was a B-24 pilot in the Pacific theater in WWII. He nearly died when the Japanese shot the wheels off his plane and the fuel tank was running on fumes. Although the plane crashed when he grounded it in Honolulu, nobody on board was killed. A miracle for sure.
Roger happened to be on the island at the time and went to interview the young pilot. He wrote: “Core, who looks much too slight to be in charge of a thirty-ton plane, was the Chamber Maid’s pilot. Core told me the story of that plane’s last flight. As he and his bombardier spoke, it occurred to me that they wanted not so much to give an account of their actions as to preserve the memory of the plane. To them, The Chamber Maid had been the hero.”
My dad died in 2004 and never told me about giving this interview, and I’m very sure he never read Mr. Angell’s account. Being fresh off the Iowa farm where he grew up, The New Yorker was hardly his sort of reading material.
How I found out about this was through a friend. I was telling him about my dad’s war heroics and he got interested and started doing some research. That’s when he uncovered the article written in 1944. That means my dad and Mr. Angell were both just barely 24 years old.
Through a media contact (Jason Gay at The Wall Street Journal) I got Mr. Angell’s address in New York and wrote to ask him if this article was his first for The New Yorker. I was pleased and a bit surprised when he wrote me back personally to tell me that, as you can see from his letter, this was his very first submission. The beginning of a seven-decade career with that esteemed magazine.
“No one lives forever, but you’d be forgiven for thinking Roger had a good shot at it,” wrote The New Yorker editor David Remnick. “He was always looking forward, reading, memorizing, forming new relationships.” I’m grateful I was able to become one of them.
Chris Core is a former Washington, D.C. radio and television personality who now lives in Pass-A-Grille. He is a winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism.