The goal of policing should be to protect (lives and property) and serve (maintain civil order). It should not be to educate, make friends, punish or intimidate. A most effective police force should reduce stressful interactions between police and the community.
Let’s try limiting arrests to only individuals who are a danger to themselves or others or who are suspected of violent crimes or felonies or who fail to show up to court. Issue citations/tickets for court appearances to all others.
For example, the cases of Rayshard Brooks and George Floyd may seem simplistic and maybe they’re not typical, but these men were not violent and didn’t pose a threat to themselves or others at that time. In just handling these situations differently, Mr. Brooks and Mr. Floyd would still have faced justice and, if guilty, would have paid a high price for their actions — and they would have been alive and six officers would not be facing felony charges and would still have jobs. Families of all affected would not be suffering untold heartache. Millions of dollars in property damage would disappear and hundreds of thousands of protesters would not have spent weeks on the streets.
These simple ideas could also save millions of dollars on jails and prisons, improve community relations and reduce violence between citizens and police. Now is the time to not only talk about this but take action.
Rich Modglin, Holiday