Sometimes I can be a Mr. What If Grumpy Pants, especially when it comes to new technology.
I was a little nervous and cranky about the electronic tickets I acquired for three friends and me to attend a Rays game. First time I've used something other than a ticket stub or piece of paper to get into a stadium.
I what-iffed the situation to death. What if I can't access the internet? What if I can't log in to the site to get the tickets? What if I forget to charge my phone and it dies on me?
So I wrote down some identification numbers and log-in numbers in case I accidentally got kicked out of the electronic ballpark.
Being the constant day dreamer, I thought about the long-term ramifications of not having paper or cardboard tickets to go a game. Since I don't collect ticket stubs, that's not an issue for me, but I wonder if besides ticket stubs, whether game programs and other such literature will be harder to find than an unopened old package of baseball cards with gum that doesn't stick to the cards and still has some flavor.
Is the demise of paper in the schools inevitable? Something to chew on.
I know at least one teacher who says cursive writing is used sparingly in his classroom. I'm not one to complain. My handwriting is so poor there are times I can't read it. But what if a student wants to pass on a love letter? Does he type it? Of course not. Only a certified nerd would do something like that — at least when I was a kid.
Are the days of making and throwing paper airplanes over? My friends took pride in being able to shoot wads of notebook paper into the wastebaskets behind our teacher's back. I rarely participated. What if I hit Mrs. Ryan with the wad? I was afraid that such an occurrence would result in a trip to the principal's office. And what if I didn't have enough paper to secretly cushion my rear end from the sting of the principal's paddle?
I wondered, while I was filling out my paper mail ballot the other day for the August primary election, whether voting by mobile phone will be next. Hmmm. Hopefully, voting by mail won't be replaced by electronic ballots.
If so, voters should be careful. What if you live in Polk County, Florida, and through your mobile phone you access a ballot from Polk County, Arkansas? Would some tech geek find a way to vote twice?
Will all college diplomas become digital? Now I wonder where I put my sheepskin. Whewww. It's safe and sound underneath some Christmas cards in my linen closet.
Some doomsayers are predicting that newspapers won't last longer than a few decades. Hope not. I'd much prefer reading a newspaper on the toilet rather than trying to scroll through digital pages of news on my cellphone. What if you drop your phone in the toilet? It happens. Cheaper to replace a newspaper than a phone.
Finally, I've been reading articles about reusable cloth and other such products as opposed to the use of toilet paper. Sorry, no can do.
If some lawmaker tries to ban the use of toilet paper, they'll hear from me in a letter — and it won't be in cursive writing. But it will be legible and expressed in the pejorative.
But not to worry, dear readers, Mr. Grumpy Pants isn't a vandal. I haven't TP’d a house in decades.