Decisions, decisions.
I'm the consummate confused consumer looking for simplicity when I shop at supermarkets.
Take toothpaste. Do I buy the stuff that's for sensitive teeth? Or do I opt for the stuff that's better for tartar control, teeth whitening or cavity protection? What works best to combat my werewolf breath in the morning?
I read recently that there are about 1,000 kinds of toothpaste out there with endless types of flavors, the most favorite being mint. I'd be tempted to try chocolate if I could find it in a store.
Tissue paper. All kinds of choices. I wonder how many forests I have destroyed blowing my nose.
How about "cooling lotion" facial tissue? Hmmm. I'm probably allergic to something like that, which means if I use it, I'll sneeze a lot and have to buy more tissue.
"Clinical strength" deodorant. Does that mean if I use it I'll smell like a hospital room?
Not sure I'd want to apply a "charcoal and magnesium" deodorant stick to my underarms, either. Same goes for "rose and vanilla."
Coming next in roll-on body protection scents, with apologies to Simon and Garfunkel: "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme."
Moving along to the other side of the store, I've been challenged by the variety of fruit juices on the shelf.
Must be careful there. On a previous shopping trip, I inadvertently came home with some kind of cranberry juice concoction when I meant to buy just diet cranberry juice.
Cranberry with watermelon. Yuck. Cran pomegranate juice. Yuck. Just seeing it on the shelf is enough to almost make me barf. Fortunately, that hasn't happened yet.
I'd hate for some store employee to have to use clinical strength cleaners to mop it up.
Fortunately, stores sell mop and bucket "systems" to make the job easier. And the manufacturers of at least one of these "systems" says it removes 99 percent of bacteria.
Wonder how they determine that? I pity the poor guy who has to test those kind of products.
Oops. Almost forgot about toilet paper — rapid dissolving, ultra soft or whatever.
Again, so many choices. I'm just glad to have had plenty in stock during the pandemic. I don't care if it's two-ply, three-ply, recycled, colored or edible as long as it goes down the toilet.
And if the stores run out of TP, plan B is to use tissue paper in an emergency. I, too, have a "system."
Beats what happened in Germany during World War II. Toilet paper was said to be so rough and scratchy that many people used old issues of the Nazi Party's newspapers while they were on the toilet.
Sorry, had to work that in. Please don't use this newspaper in a similar manner.
Shaving systems? I prefer to call them razors. Being the last of the great cheapskates, I often shave every other day and have yet to be called a werewolf.
Hand and face soaps? Once again, there's so many choices that I prefer to wash my hands of the topic. However, an allergist I saw a few years ago for a skin condition said, "We love Dove." Works for me.
Wasn't too particular about soap as a kid, but I never liked it being included in my mother's arsenal of punishment tools. Left a bad taste in my mouth.
At least mom never made us drink strange blends like cran pomegranate juice.
That would have been child abuse.