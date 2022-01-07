The other day I was driving along my three-lane highway, speed limit 35 mph. Suddenly, over my left shoulder, is a pickup truck, charging up from behind, rattling my windows as it raced by, straddling the middle lane with no visible hints of slowing down, and me grasping the steering wheel tighter. An emergency, you ask? Perhaps someone escaping from someone else? Then I see it: a white flag raised from its cargo bed, flapping noisily in the wind. Is it an advertisement like those banners that trail behind beach airplanes?
Turns out … in foot-high letters, it states “F--- BIDEN.” Oh, yes, I got the message alright, but was it the one the driver intended to deliver? Here’s what I got: A) you almost killed me by breaking the laws which govern the privilege of driving; B) you enjoy offending total strangers with your profanity; C) everything wrong in your life is due to a person named Biden; D) you pay way more for fuel than I do.
So, congratulations! I understood your advertisement in mere seconds and will never forget what you are selling: anger, intimidation, blame. It’s just that it’s not a product I want. It also proves what I was taught while growing up — that one person’s actions can otherwise ruin the intentions of many. Maybe it’s time we the many join forces to teach this driver that “we can’t hear you when you’re yelling.”
Jan Lawlis, South Pasadena