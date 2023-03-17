Re: Left-lane lawlessness (March 9)
Left-lane speed limit driving is not something to be proud of, Mr. Core. First, “speed limits” in reality are cautionary suggestions that even the police don’t follow. So that is a poor justification for intentionally irritating fellow drivers. The suggestion that you are being prudent in not trying to merge left to turn or exit is also a poor excuse. If you are not capable of timing your left merge intention with a blinker based on surrounding traffic, then let your wife drive. She apparently knows how. To try and justify knowingly irritating others, and creating dangerous driving situations, is a self-entitled excuse that is actually creating the dangerous situation that you are supposedly trying to avoid based on your “trying to drive safely and avoid the near-accidents.” Your driving habit is helping to create those near accidents. That is one of the main justifications for the bill being introduced in the Senate in the first place. Slow driving, in the left lane, that impedes others, is not safe driving. Don’t try and justify your rude, selfish behavior. Just let your wife drive.
Kirk Williams
Hudson