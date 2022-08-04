The TradeWinds is the biggest employer in St. Pete Beach. It’s a sprawling resort that wants to grow bigger. Last month it unveiled its blueprint to add 33,000 square feet of conference space, 18,000 square feet of additional retail space, three new parking garages, three new swimming pools (it has 5 now) and 650 new guest rooms.
The resort already owns the land for this project, which could take up to 10 years to finish. But, as is typical, such a big venture is attracting a great deal of controversy.
Some of the controversy is the usual NIMBY stuff: “We don’t want/need any more building in St. Pete Beach. We don’t want to become Clearwater Beach, this will make our already snarled traffic on Gulf Boulevard even worse,” etc., etc.
These are valid arguments. Especially the issue of traffic congestion. The expansion would add about 300 new jobs plus the tourists to fill those 650 additional rooms.
In an effort to thwart the expansion, some on social media have been spreading a rumor that the TradeWinds plans to include a casino on the property. That this is blatantly untrue doesn’t seem to matter. The owners of the resorts have never mentioned a casino, the state of Florida would likely never allow one and the city of St. Pete Beach doesn’t want one.
So to sum up, and to make this clear to those who look for conspiracies as a hobby: THERE WILL BE NO CASINO AT THE TRADEWINDS. Got it? Great, let’s move on to the boondoggle.
By now you have probably seen the new dedicated lanes that will be used by the “Sunrunner.” The Sunrunner is a bus that will run from downtown St. Petersburg to St .Pete Beach. It will run westward on 1st Avenue North and eastward on 1st Avenue South. It will then continue down Pasadena Avenue and across the Corey Causeway to its eventual terminus across from Dolphin Village. Each direction will have 15 “stations.” The cost of this new bus system is close to $50 million.
OK, I like public transit as much as the next guy, but the project seems poorly thought out and horribly expensive. Let’s start with the premise that a whole lot of people want to come to the beach on a bus. Really? With coolers and chairs and towels and kids? Secondly, the current bus system, the Central Avenue Trolley, will continue to exist covering essentially the same route albeit with more stops. Advocates for the Sunrunner claim the new service will be 30% faster than the Central Avenue Trolley. That translates into all of 20 minutes. Hmmm, if we do some math here, that’s nearly $50 million dollars divided by 20 minutes multiplied by X number of passengers and that equals …?
Well, I have no idea, but you see my point.
The Sunrunner is expected to start operation in October and for the first six months, fares will be waved. After that, it will cost $2.25 each way. Nothing would make me happier than to see the new, fancy buses filled with smiling faces on the way to the beach (and sunburned on the way back downtown), but my instinct and life experience tell me the Sunrunner will become nothing more than an under-used toy that looks good on paper, but not in real life. Oh, well, it’s only tax money.