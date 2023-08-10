Re: The benefits of being enslaved? (Aug. 3)
Perspective on "Slave Skills" debate. Two people apply for a job. One can read and write. Does having these learned skills improve this person’s chances for getting the job, and a possibly better life over the other? This person, somewhere, somehow, some way, learned these “skills.” No matter how they were obtained, they have changed this one person’s life, worth, and future.
Perspective on (Jason Aldean’s) "Small Town" song lyrics: A house in your neighborhood openly sells drugs, deals in prostitution, and has a meth lab. You and your family don't go outside or sit by a window after dark. Kids stay indoors because of the street traffic, floating addicts, and random violence. The police don't have the time/resources to monitor the place 24/7. One day you and 40 of your neighbors all walk to the drug house and tell them "Enough!" They will no longer be breaking the law, you and your neighbors will stand united, all the "looking away" and "allowing this" is over. … Would joining together to get your lives back and expecting others follow the laws that govern you be "Small Town" behavior because you all worked together to save your homes/lives? Would it be wrong to feel this way, to uphold the “rules?”
It's all perspective, and opening your mind to many scenarios and thoughts, untainted by politics, agendas and hype.
Judy Clements
Seminole