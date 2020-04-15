Reversing the state’s fireworks ban and throwing open sales on the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day will be disastrous for animals.
Desperate to escape the deafening explosions, dogs and cats have crashed through windows, broken chains, and bolted out doors, only to be severely injured, killed in traffic, or lost forever. Last year, at a “dog-friendly” baseball game in Ohio, a young dog frightened by a post-game fireworks show reportedly jumped, squealed, and collapsed — her heart stopped.
Fireworks also take a toll on birds, who abandon their nests, sometimes orphaning their fledglings, and crash into buildings as they try to flee.
It isn’t just animals who suffer. For veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, the gunshot-like blasts can trigger combat flashbacks, hypervigilance, intrusive thoughts, and even suicide.
Florida can celebrate the holidays without putting anyone at risk. Communities across the country are using silent fireworks and drone shows that deliver all the bang without the stress.
Craig Shapiro, PETA Foundation