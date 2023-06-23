I read all these letters about “banning walkers” from the trail and “banning e-bikes from the trail.”
I was born at Mease hospital in Dunedin and have been walking and biking the trail for at least 15 years or more. In my experience, the rules of the trail are pretty simple. If you are walking or jogging the trail walk on the correct side — heading north it’s the right side, heading south it’s the right side. Do not walk 3,4,5 or more people deep, that’s a “no no.” If you are walking a dog or dogs, be respectful of bikes and other walkers and keep the leash taut for passersby. When you are walking and decide to cross over the trail, stop first and look to your left and right before proceeding!
We all need to share the trail bikes, e-bikes, walkers, joggers, dog walkers but please there are some rules to follow! Follow the rules, use common sense and no one should get hurt. Try to be aware of your surroundings and not in la la land!
Amy Charles
Clearwater/Dunedin