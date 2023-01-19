Re: Walking the Pinellas Trail should not be hazardous to your health (Jan. 5)
I'm writing in support of the article about dangers walking the Pinellas Trail. I've been walking the Trail between Largo and St. Pete for 15 years and can attest the danger is real. While these dangers have existed for a long time, the introduction of electric bikes exacerbated the situation tenfold.
Previously only electric personal assistive mobility devices and electric wheelchairs were permitted. Why have electric bikes been added to the list? Does the safety of the rest of the Trail users (walkers, joggers, skaters) no longer matter? When did kowtowing to the latest trend outweigh the need for public safety?
These bikes are heavy, many over 50 pounds. Bikers exceed posted speed limits. Envision the result of being slammed into at 25-plus mph by 200 pounds of man and machine. That is pretty different from the original vision of the Trail, created after the death of a bicyclist, to be "a safe place to enjoy bicycle riding, strolling or jogging."
Now we are all at risk again. The only way solve this is to have a strong Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office presence to stop speeding, require audibles and ticket repeat offenders, for all bikers, electric or otherwise. Such patrolling is done on streets where speeding is a problem. Why not the Trail? Protect the rest of us from these out-of-control bikers who are putting us in serious harm's way, before someone actually gets killed.
Erica Hanz
Seminole