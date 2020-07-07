In view of the riots that have received the attention of the media 24/7, how much attention has been rendered to the peaceful protests, and should this continue? In my humble opinion, this inordinate attention given to the troublemakers has only promoted more injustice to the family of George Floyd who are mourning his death.
The press has the constitutional freedom to report in accordance with the Bill of Rights, but shouldn’t common sense prevail? Not to trivialize the reasoning behind this tragedy, but I liken this to the many times that I had to remove a wailing child in public to a private place in which he or she would no longer be the focus of public attention. Amazingly, the problem was ultimately solved calmly and peacefully.
Pam McAloon, Palm Harbor