Several classmates who graduated with me from Lakeland Senior High School in 1972 continue to ask me if I still do any running.
I was on the track and cross country teams.
My stock answer is, "just to the toilet."
About 100 people attended the class of '72's 50th reunion activities in late April, some of whom I haven't seen in decades.
Had some senior moments while mingling with classmates, saying to myself, "I know that face, I know that face, I know that face."
Suffice it to say, the name tags came in handy. Since there were more than 600 students in my graduating class, it's not surprising that I never met some of them.
I try to take the good with bad when I think of my three years in high school. I was kind of a shy kid, and I was only an average student, probably because I was a consummate daydreamer. Rode the bus to and from school when I wasn't running three to 11 miles to train for cross country and track meets.
All those memories came flooding back to me as I shared yarns with fellow classmates at the two evening reunion events. Many of my classmates still live in Lakeland or the surrounding area and eat and socialize at restaurants that have been around for years if not decades.
I enjoyed this reunion more than the two others I had attended because I talked to classmates I hadn't seen since high school or at Polk Community College. I went to college on the seven-year plan.
The attendees came from near and far, Orlando, Texas and Missouri. A member of the reunion committee announced that a classmate traveled to Lakeland from Qatar, which is on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula. Yeah, I had to look up the location of Qatar. I don't remember ever seeing it on the board for the game of Risk.
The reunion committee did a good job of getting the word out about the reunion. Some photos and announcements were snicker-worthy.
Using a microphone, a committee member asked who got married within six months of graduating from high school. At least that's what I think he asked.
Hmmm, I thought, and then I blurted out, "Who of them got divorced within six months of being married?"
Sometimes I can't help myself. Did get a few laughs. And nobody punched me when I was in the bathroom.
More reminiscing. In the weeks leading up to reunion, I asked myself what was the best takeaway from my three years at LHS?
Being on cross country and track teams was a highlight. Had some good races and bad. I remember vying in a three-mile race along Daytona Beach and not doing so well because some team members and I spent a lot of time the previous day being tossed around by the waves.
"Pass that skinny kid from Lakeland," a coach yelled to one of my competitors.
And he did.
When I was senior, I finally took interest in my schoolwork, especially American literature. Wrote a couple of book reports or essays that teacher liked. Her encouragement motivated me to keep writing because I didn't think I could make living as an athlete. In other words, I decided to stop running in circles after I graduated.
But by far my best takeaway from high school, especially my senior year, were the friendships I made.
Through a humanities class in my senior year, I got to know a classmate who has been my closest friend for 50 years. Brad and I took classes together at Polk Community and shared dormitory rooms at the University of Florida for about two years and got degrees. There is a god.
Repeating a line I've written previously, my dad said, "When Tommy went to community college, he learned he had to buy books. When he went to UF, he learned he had to read them."
Through Brad, I also developed a friendship with another LHS classmate, Rick, who worked with me for about 20 years at a newspaper in Kissimmee.
Both Brad and Rick are happily married with children, and we get together now and then to recall — and embellish — the days of yesteryear as well as sharing our opinions, usually unsolicited, about politics, football coaches and the hours we spent at night playing Risk or engaging in uncertified monkey business.
So for anyone out there who is contemplating attending their 50th high school reunion, I'd say go for it, if time and distance don't stand in the way.
As a victim of nostalgia, I valued the four to five hours I spent at the two reunion gatherings — catching up with fellow classmates and swapping yarns about teachers, classmates and activities at LHS.
Can't thank the reunion committee enough for their hard work to put the event together — and helping to stoke priceless memories.
As I prepared to leave, I asked a classmate who lives in Lakeland if there were going to be another reunion in 10 years. She had a droll reply.
"We need do it every year," she said.
I'd suggest that the name tags be larger.
I plan to the attend the next reunion, as long as somebody makes sure the toilets where the events are held are functional.
Just kidding, sort of.
Tom Germond is the retired executive editor of Tampa Bay Newspapers. His email is tgermond@tampabay.rr.com.