New year's resolutions? Easy to make, easy to break and boring to write about.
OK. Maybe I have one I'd like to share with my readers.
As a result of the headlines about organizations embracing censorship, I'm determined to make time in 2023 to read more books that have been or still are banned.
"Huckleberry Finn," sadly, continues to be targeted by the thought police over author Mark Twain's use of the n-word, and other reasons. The novel is recognized as a literary masterpiece because of the development of the characters in the novel. It's a type of genre called realism, as students have been taught.
“All modern American literature comes from one book by Mark Twain called 'Huckleberry Finn,'" Ernest Hemingway said in 1935.
Speaking of Hemingway, I couldn't get enough of his novels in my early 20s, but I didn't realize until recently that in the early 1940s, "For Whom the Bell Tolls" was on the federal government's hit list. The Post Office prohibited the novel from being mailed. Hemingway's references to Marxism was considered a no-no. Also in the 1920s, the agency was ordered to burn and destroy any copies of James Joyce’s "Ulysses," another great novel, found in the mail.
Hemingway's works were inspiring to me because his writing style was straightforward and terse. His training and career as a journalist have often been cited as being influential upon his works.
One of the greatest American novels, Herman Melville's "Moby Dick," also has been banned from certain school reading lists because it was said to conflict with community values. Bet the namby-pambys didn't like the line uttered by Ishmael referring to a shipmate, Queequeg, a cannibal: "Better to sleep with a sober cannibal than a drunk Christian."
Snicker worthy, to say the least.
I consider myself fortunate to be encouraged to read when I was young, though I don't think that's what my parents had in mind when Superman, Batman and other caped characters became topics of discussion at the dinner tables. Couldn't beat those 10-cent D.C. comics.
Then there was the Ape man. Tarzan books were banned in some circles, not because of the scanty clothing that he and Jane wore. There was concern that Tarzan and Jane weren't married when Boy was conceived. That was considered too much monkey business, I suppose.
At some point in my early 20s, my dad, an avid reader and also a journalist, presented me a quote on a small placard that I'll never forget: "Those who do not read have no advantage over those who cannot read."
I wonder if the censorship police have actually done more than skim through banned books such as "Slaughterhouse-Five," "The Catcher in the Rye" and a "Clockwork Orange" before discussing whether students should have access to those novels through their schools' libraries.
Was glad to learn that my niece, a high school senior, was reading "War and Peace" and also Hemingway's novels. Gave her some of the latter's works that were collecting dust on my shelves.
As I've mentioned in previous writing, I learned from a community college literature professor in the 1970s that a parent complained about students having to read Jonathan Swift's "A Modest Proposal," in which the selling of children as food is advocated as a means to resolve the potato famine in Ireland. What the parent didn't realize was that Swift's 1729 essay was a satire.
Nevertheless, I'd suggest that if we ever have a famine in America, we should be allowed eat some politicians.
But that's a story for another day.
I need to stew on it.
Tom Germond is the former executive editor of Tampa Bay Newspapers.