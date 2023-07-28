Full disclosure here — I'm just an oldster living near the beach and I'm in no way hip or fashion-forward. But with traditional bikini bottoms having trended into thongs and those thongs becoming ever smaller, I thought it time to make a request of our local beach bunnies. Please don't continue this trend. We don't need any further clothing shrinkage.
Now, perhaps it's perfectly sanitary to wedge a tiny piece of cloth in your bum as you walk the beach. I'm no hygienist, so I don't know. But it doesn't conjure good thoughts for the casual observer. If I shoved one end of a 4-inch piece of shoelace up my nose and put the other end in my mouth, that might be equally clean and sanitary. But you'd probably feel a little surge of disgust when you saw me. Especially if I were to routinely sneak my fingers into the fold to straighten things out. Which is another issue for us germaphobes. A guy who casually scratches his jeans anywhere around his junk zone will generate glares and eye-rolling from every nearby female. But you gals can casually insert your index fingers into your butt cracks over and over with complete impunity. It's gross! And no thanks, don't pass the potato chips.
Bathing suits, like most other clothing, are about making the most of your appearance. The traditional bikini made popular decades ago often presents a dignified and pleasing appearance of a bottom that's distinctly above and different from two shapely legs. For me, thongs tend to conjure a two-chicken-drumsticks-out-for-a-walk look. In my opinion, bare haunches rarely add to your appearance.
But, hey, I've had my say. This is America and you can wear anything that the law allows. Just carefully consider your options and the impressions they will make. And please wash your hands frequently.
Michael Taylor
North Redington Beach