As the year comes to a close, I would like to thank you all for welcoming me with open arms into your beautiful community of St. Pete Beach. My family is delighted to now call St. Pete Beach our home. The awe-inspiring beaches, great shops and restaurants, and of course the people.
In 2019 we were able to finish many paving and beautification projects, launch a new/expanding public transportation system with Freebee on the Beach, pave most of Blind Pass Road, and secure the financing for our large sewer project, among many other initiatives. We also hired some excellent talent for our city that will bring additional energy and know-how to our city. The individuals we have on the team are talented and driven to continue to support the foundation of what makes St. Pete Beach thrive.
We also launched our strategic planning for Vision: 2030 in 2019, which will produce a working document of our goals by spring 2020. These goals have all been created by many members of our community, city staff, elected officials, and businesses of St. Pete Beach. The Strategic Plan will provide a clear path to reach our goals as a united city.
Next year we have a lot to look forward to. We are embarking on the tasks of installing a brand-new sewer system, a complete library renovation project, repair of most of our fishing piers, continuing the beautification of Corey Avenue, restoring Hurley Park and undergrounding electric on Gulf Boulevard. These infrastructure improvements will greatly impact the quality of life of our residents and the future of our city. There will be consistent communication and updates on these projects; please be sure to sign up for the community e-newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Happy holidays to you and yours, and a very happy new year.