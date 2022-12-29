My family plays Wordle. Every day. We compete to see who can solve the puzzle in the fewest guesses. No bets, simply family bragging rights.
I’m sure you know about Wordle and probably play it yourself. But in case you have been living in the proverbial cave, Wordle is an online game invented by Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Silicon Valley. The game is a play on his last name, obviously.
He invented it simply for the entertainment of him and his co-workers. But when the public found it in November of last year, it went viral. So much so that the New York Times purchased it from Mr. Wardle about six weeks later, making him a millionaire.
Wordle is free to play (for now). It consists of an empty grid five boxes across and six boxes down. When playing, you have six chances to figure out the secret word with logic and a little luck.
Put in any word. I like to open with OCEAN. If a letter lights up green, perfect. Right letter, right place on the grid. If it lights up yellow, right letter, wrong place on the grid.
Although the Cores have been playing for more than a year, we have not solved the puzzle in one guess (though I came close once). We all have solved the puzzle in two guesses, sometimes three. Four or more guesses seems kind of lame and not solving at all brings shame.
The trouble with Wordle is that once you start playing it on a daily basis, it’s easy to get obsessed. I spend way too much of my time thinking of cool five letter words to try. The problem is if I don’t write the words down, I forget them when it’s crunch time so I have to go back to my standard guesses to open, like OCEAN. Or SCANT. Or ADORE. Once ADORE was the secret word. Of course, that was a day I didn’t use it. It still haunts me. Oh, that’s a good word: HAUNT. I’ll try to remember it.
Our family has always played games. From the time she was little, family game night was our daughter’s favorite thing to do. Cards, board games, word games, charades, you name it, we played it. Now our game-loving daughter lives in New York City, but with Wordle we can still play with/against her on a daily basis, which makes all three of us feel more connected.
In any event, if you haven’t yet played Wordle, give it a try. It’s fun and, I think, can improve both your vocabulary and reasoning skills.
This is my last column of 2022. I have made a resolution for the New Year and that’s to obtain feedback on what you would like me to write about. One suggestion I already have received is to discuss the controversy over short-term rentals, so perhaps that will be my next topic. Up until now I have not included my e-mail address in these bi-weekly rants, but now I think I would like to hear what you think. I can be reached at cccore@aol.com. And, please, don’t make fun of me for still being on AOL. Thank you and Happy New Year.
Chris Core is a former Washington, D.C. radio and television personality who now lives in Pass-a-Grille. He is a winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for outstanding achievement in broadcast journalism.