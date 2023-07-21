I use the Pinellas Trail to train for my upcoming trip to Spain to walk the Camino trail. I've followed the signs painted on the pavement for four years now. I assumed that's what they were there for. The trail was designed for people of all modes of travel and all ages to feel safe to use. So many families and children and older folks like me use this trail. There are few other places to walk any distance here. I have met many beautiful people, some frail, but young at heart with walkers and canes and even a wheelchair or two. What could be better than to walk right out of your home and onto the trail for even the shortest of strolls?
The problem with the current rule — everyone stay to the right — is that it's dangerous and written by people who obviously have not tried to walk the trail at peak hours. Usually, I can hear the electric bikes coming, but many can't for various reasons. Manual bikes however, are close to silent until they are right on top of you. Having all of us going in the same direction whether strolling with your walker or speeding on your bike (which you are entitled to do) makes no sense! I have been hit before by a manual bike on the trail. I simply got to the end of my distance and turned around to go home. I was hit before I got turned around. That's how close they can be without you knowing. I would like to recommend that we go back to a system where all walkers and maybe small kids are on one side and all bikers on the other. We walkers know how to pass by each other successfully. I assume bikers do too. Please reconsider the rules and give the trail back to ALL the people.
Kathy Carr
Dunedin