Re: Largo High students seek action on climate change, Sept. 26
Editor:
Why is it Gen Z and Millennials think the only way to be heard is to protest? Marching, protesting, chanting, and even rioting is not the civilized way to make yourself heard and make a difference. Everyone with a brain cell understands that something must be done if we’re to have a planet left going forward. But there are more productive methods.
I just returned from Iceland where the locals held a funeral for a melting glacier. What I discovered is volcanic lava under the glacier causes a lot of melting — in other words, a natural phenomenon.
We are concerned about banning straws. Even though plastic straws certainly have a negative effect on sea life, they make up a shockingly small percentage of the approximate 8 million pieces of plastic that enter the ocean annually. According to the UN, straws are responsible for just 0.025 percent of ocean plastic.
China and India, two of the world’s largest polluters, are not doing much good for the climate. Much of China's pollution comes from industrial facilities, especially coal-burning power plants. In India, it comes not only from cars and coal-fired power stations, but also from widely used domestic cook stoves and the common agricultural practice of burning to clear fields.
Dino Klimas, a Largo High student, said, “We are just trying to get our voices heard, and we feel this is the best way we can do it right now.”
What I suggest the protesters do is to arm themselves with the facts pertaining to the climate, then form committees to attend Largo Commission meetings where everyone has a voice. Also send committees to Tallahassee and talk with your representatives. And finally pick up a pen and write editorials to local and national newspapers. Everybody will hear your voice then!
Lil Cromer, Belleair