Rob Cash is standing at the Pearly Gates of Heaven, waiting to see St. Peter.
"It won't be much longer," said one of the guardians of the gate. "We've had a lot of applicants today, mostly sinners. To expedite the process, have your rewards card for going to church handy if you have one."
Rob said he forgot his wallet and asked the guardian if there's a way to go home to retrieve the reward card. He added sternly that he practically had a perfect attendance in church all his life.
The guardian gave Rob the stink eye and told him the only place Rob could be sent from the gates, if they don't open for him, is hell.
Rob didn't approve of that option.
"Guess I'll have to take my chances without the card," he said.
At the time of this writing, I couldn't confirm whether Rob got through the gates. Guess that's confidential.
And yes, I'm making this up. Too much daydreaming.
Rewards programs, credit card incentives, air miles, restaurant points — that's a lot for average consumers to keep track of. Of course, many restaurants, retailers and other service providers can provide that information for consumers.
Sometimes it takes a while, though.
When I was second in line to pay for my order at a sandwich shop recently, the woman in front of me was trying to redeem her rewards points for the purchase of a meal for her family. The cashier was trying her best to apply the points, but they appeared to be lost in cyberspace.
The restaurant patron was getting impatient, but not as much as a guy behind me who apparently was on a short lunch break from work.
"You need another register!" he yelled, leaving without waiting for his meal.
The patron who was trying to apply her points, meanwhile, was punching the keyboard on her phone to bring up her rewards. No such luck. She paid for her meal but returned to the cash register 20 minutes later in what appeared to be an attempt to prove she had the points.
Not sure whether she succeeded. I succeeded in feeling queasy about where consumerism is headed with technology ad nauseam.
As I said in recent column, I get a little agitated at having to do so much on my mobile phone these days. I get that smarter phones are getting smarter and having the use of bar codes and other information at your fingertips is convenient. I bet the day is coming when you can flush your toilet with an app on your phone.
I recall a few months being at the cash register in a store with my mother in an attempt to buy some soap and about $10 worth of other merchandise. An employee asked if I wanted to apply for a credit card that would give me enough points to pay for the goods and yada, yada, yada.
I politely declined. He continued with a spiel that he couldn't understand why I didn't want to apply for the retail chain's credit card.
I couldn't understand why he couldn't understand that we just wanted to pay for our goods and be on our way. Call me a simpleton, but I don't feel secure having more than two credit cards and keeping track of all the benefits, rewards or what have you. And I don't want to hire an accountant to do it for me.
One exception, at least for me, has been the use of free air miles for being a frequent flyer or whatever the term is when I flew a lot. That was the pre-pandemic era. From what I understand air miles do expire, so I doubt I have any left.
Also doubt they'd get me to the Pearly Gates.