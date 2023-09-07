My colleagues at Tampa Bay Newspapers recently won 19 awards, including seven first-place plaques, from the Florida Press Association. The awards covered several categories — news reporting, photography, opinion, features, design — and are testaments to each writer’s skills and experience. But one category was not acknowledged; in fact never gets a plaque. Copy editing. And that’s a good thing.
The work of an editor should never be noticed. It’s not their job to be. Their only job is to polish the words, chip away at the bad syntax, and remove literary splinters so the writer, and correspondingly the publication, look as good as possible. Think of them as the makeup artists of the publishing crowd. If you notice the editing within a story, it’s because of the presence of typos, misspellings, broken sentences, bad grammar…you name it. The question of “If I can’t trust the editing, can I trust what I read?,” is not one that sells subscriptions.
Copy editors and proofreaders are rarely acknowledged within their own industry. There are no witty quotations about them. “Most editors are failed writers,” T.S. Eliot once remarked, adding almost apologetically, “…but so are most writers.”
For as little credit as proofreaders and copy editors get, they are vital to catching inaccuracies before they are discovered by the reader. In a 1631 printing of the Bible, the absence of three little letters caused one of the Ten Commandments to read “Thou shalt commit adultery.” Didn’t turn out well for the publisher. He lost his printing license and died in jail. Shoulda had a better proofreader.
There are now online schools that, for several hundred dollars, offer programs that culminate in a Certificate in Professional Copyediting, Proofreading, and Fact-Checking. Their ads pledge that graduates of their programs “(Make $50 an hour.)” Not a typo, but certainly a topic for another time. They all have similar curricula on proofreading, spelling, grammar, various publishing styles, etc. My certificate comes from the School of Life Experiences, and I can tell you those schools only touch on the basics of the work. The advanced levels, which take a lifetime to complete, require a lot more: keeping up with current events, so to recognize the names of the famous or infamous of the moment; reading widely, to build a warehouse of trivia useful beyond Jeopardy; having a long love affair with both Merriam and Webster. The list is long. Absorb learning. Like words. And have a high tolerance for minutiae, because that is the essence of the job.
Even the most successful writers benefit from a good editor, straightening their syntactical tie before they appear in public. Everyone needs an editor in their life: that family member, friend, or co-worker willing to step into your way, to slow you down from taking a rash action. Or who perhaps provides guidance: writing the first draft of your personal style guide with an ethos that can offer solid pavement throughout life. Or someone who sees your dreams adrift on a rough sea and helps steer you to your destination.
Then maybe, like TBN’s writers, you can take home your own award.