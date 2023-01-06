These days walking the Pinellas Trail can be hazardous to your health. Trail riders on bicycles or the more recent motorized bikes and scooters can present a danger to pedestrians. I can attest to this first hand, not just by observation, but having been struck by bicyclists on two occasions just outside downtown Dunedin.
Had I not been wearing a large backpack covering my spine, and had the bikers been speeding, I could’ve been seriously injured. Walking the Pinellas Trail during the week can be dangerous enough, but walking it on weekends with town events, markets and the influx of tourists can present an even greater challenge.
While riding, the irresponsibility of excessive speeding, clustered bikers engaged in conversation, and their running traffic signals or stop signs have caused injuries to pedestrians and bikers alike. Some riders are still ignoring new traffic lights installed on Skinner Boulevard’s trail crossing, put there to prevent additional serious accidents.
In general, riders on motorized and non-motorized conveyances and walkers should share a divided Pinellas Trail, separated by two white icons painted on the pavement: a bicycle icon on one side and human stick figure on the other, with a white dividing line between each. But, over time, in certain trail sections, those icons and dividing lines have faded, vanished completely or were never marked. These sections can be extra dangerous for those unfamiliar with the Pinellas Trail, especially tourists.
Some riders travel at greater speeds than trail signs permit, often in excess of the posted 20 mph in-town limit. Sometimes as many as three or more riders, positioned side-by-side across the trail, not paying attention, spill over to the pedestrian side. Other times, they cause other approaching riders to avoid an oncoming bike cluster by swerving to the pedestrian side. Seniors, many with balance issues, often don’t get any warning from bikers approaching them from behind, or they are approaching so fast that even a rider who calls out, “Passing on your left,” forces the pedestrian to a make a split-second decision as to what to do next.
I’ve walked the trail almost every day for a decade and it’s been at least a year since I’ve seen a deputy on a bike patrolling the trail; they used to patrol on bikes, in pairs. Nor have I seen any citizen volunteers on bikes. To maintain the safety of all riders and walkers, deputies should be more visible again. They should give out warnings to offenders and eventually ticket repeat offenders. In addition, dividing lines and icons should be painted or repainted, especially within town limits.
I’ve witnessed an increase in combative statements between bikers and walkers the past year about staying on “their” side. Perhaps it’s a sign of post-COVID frustration or the nation’s divisiveness and financial woes. Regardless, lawful controls should be put in place to prevent road-rage incidents on the Pinellas Trail.
Let’s keep our Pinellas Trail beautiful and safe for all who use it — riders, walkers, townies and tourists.
Rick Morea is a resident of Dunedin and a regular user of the Pinellas Trail.