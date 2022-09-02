Re: Letter writer playing politics (Aug. 25)
The letter writer proudly proclaims that he is a “huge Trump supporter.”
Donald Trump is a lot of things to different people, some a role model for behavior, some a messiah and to most of us a liar and a cheat that can’t be trusted. The latter being rather well documented on a daily basis.
I grew up in the ’50s and once was detained by the local police for an act one of my friends committed. After a brief investigation the police determined that I did nothing wrong, I was in the wrong place with the wrong people at the wrong time. Before being released to my parents, the police chief sat me down and gave me this advice; “beware who you associate with as you may be judged by their actions.” I never forgot that very sage advice and have for the past 65 years tried to live by it. I became aware of Trump in the 1980s when I worked in New York. Even then he was covered by the press in an unflattering way and almost every banker or security analyst I discussed him with said the same thing; “don’t trust him, he’s a liar and a cheat”. The ’90s bore that out with his many business failings, the “Access Hollywood” tape bore that out with his admission that he is a sexual predator. The 2016 election bore that out when he bribed two women that he had affairs with and the Mueller Report concerning Russia’s interference in the election made a compelling case for indictment. Being impeached twice also helped make that case and now the Jan. 6 insurrection investigation certainly suggests that these behavior conclusions by many of us may all be true to say nothing of the recent Mar-A-Lago seizure of classified documents.
I judge you sir because of the type of person you support and wish to be associated with. If I came upon you in a restaurant or social setting and you were proudly wearing your MAGA hat or T-shirt I would immediately leave the scene. I do not wish to be associated in any way with those that support putting our very democracy at risk.
Chuck Wolowitz
Seminole