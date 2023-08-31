Re: Save, don't destroy, shade trees (Aug. 24)
In response to the letter writer, I bow to another tree hugger. The middle of summer, or anytime, is no time to destroy trees because you don’t like the “trash” that they drop. As a former city-certified arborist and an Audubon Society member, I can say that our shade trees are one of our biggest allies in fighting climate change and preserving wildlife. As laurel trees are removed for the sin of dropping a branch here and there, our neighborhood gets hotter every summer. We can feel that it’s a microcosm of the whole planet.
I will say that the decision to plant a mono crop of only one species of tree is usually a big mistake. Laurel oaks dot just about every neighborhood in this county and are the majority of oak species. Had a mix of trees, rather than one species, been planted 30, 40, 50 years ago, these cities and HOAs might have a tougher time destroying them.
Planting a large species under a power line, for example, is never a good idea.
I wish more thought had been put into selecting trees in our neighborhood. We need more live oak, sweetgum, elm, hackberry, mango, citrus, and other species to provide shade, and even fruit.
I don’t know what to tell the letter writer, except that nowadays, the motto “you can’t fight city hall,” might be changed to “you can’t fight HOAs.” The laws have given them too much power. The only suggestion I have is to get on that board and fight like hell.
“The best day to plant a tree was yesterday.” Plant trees! But be selective, think 50 to 100 years down the road.
Best of luck.
Nickie McNichols
Largo