Regarding the article on July 8 announcing the Clearwater Marine Aquarium's new partnership for a themed hotel, I am curious when CMA is going to separate from being a tourist trap from being a valid nonprofit organization. I absolutely love the mission of CMA, and I recognize the financial impact it brings to our local economy is a good thing.
What I don't like is they use hundreds of volunteers (including myself, my family and friends) to keep the animals cared for while the CEO is pulling well over $500,000 a year. The animal hospital is awesome and should continue, but let’s separate out the activities of the hospital as the nonprofit, and let the hotel, movie and other income be part of a for-profit business that pays appropriate taxes into our community.
Sandi Jepson, Clearwater