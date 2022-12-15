Dunedin has had a community Christmas Tree for over 140 years.
Pioneer stories and diaries mentions that the community of Dunedin would pick a cedar tree and place it near the waterfront what is known as Edgewater Park today. Families would gather and sing holiday songs around the decorated tree and then exchange gifts to friends and family.
By the late 1890s the newly built community building or Library Hall was built within the marina where the Edgewater Park gazebo is today. This building was two stories tall with the first floor containing the town library and meeting rooms and the second floor was used as a community activity room.
It was on the second floor that a Short-leaf pine tree donated by L.B Skinner, was brought in and decorated with paper decorations and lit candles clipped on the tree branches. A bucket of sand would be at the bottom of the tree just in case one of the candles started a branch to burn and one of the children oversaw that job.
The room would be decorated for the holidays and on Christmas Eve all the members of the community would come and sing Christmas songs around the tree and then give out candy and presents for the kids and wait for Santa Claus to arrive.
After Library Hall was dismantled in the mid 1950s, a new tradition began with a new metal flagpole that stood near the veteran stone monument in Edgewater Park. The city would decorate the 60- foot metal pole with long strings of electric-colored Christmas lights and when Santa arrived by boat during the Marina Christmas boat parade, he would step off the boat with Mrs. Claus, and walk over to the tree pole and turn on the Christmas lights to officially start the holiday season and events.
This tradition continued through the years and when Santa arrived by boat during the boat parade, he would give the magic whistle signal and then the tree lights would light up to start the holiday activities. Today this Christmas activity continues, however in the early 1970s, something happened that brought a slight change of plans for the traditional lighting of the metal pole tree and colored lights.
According to the Dunedin Beacon, on a Monday morning just before Christmas eve, an unexpected windstorm hit the City of Dunedin and did widespread but mostly minor damage to the area. One of the more important casualties of the storm was the 60-foot metal Christmas tree pole in the Marina. The storm had bent the tree pole with all its glowing lights into a ninety-degree angle.
City maintenance workers dismantled the $700 metal pole and noted that’ “since the tree pole was built from three sections of metal and that amazingly none of the Christmas pole lights were damaged or cracked, they would see what they could do before Christmas Eve.” Since the middle section was completed destroyed the work crew was not sure what to do but came up with a Christmas miracle solution.
The next day the Director of Buildings was quoted by the papers saying,” he did not want the citizens of Dunedin not to have a City Christmas tree and the work crew would have it back up and lit before Christmas Eve.
The crew came up with a quick solution by cutting out the bent middle section of the tree pole and connecting the other two segments together. This worked fine but it created a 40-foot Christmas tree, rather than the traditional 60-foot tree.
Parks Director Daniel Frioud said the city should investigate purchasing a real Christmas tree to decorate each year to have a more impressive looking tree, but most community residents complained saying they wanted their traditional metal lit Christmas. So, for that Christmas Dunedin residents had a 40-foot tree instead.
Tradition won out and the following year a new 60-foot pole replaced the spliced pole and that is why we continue having the lighting of the metal Christmas tree at the marina that guides Santa and our boaters into the Dunedin Marina at Christmas time.