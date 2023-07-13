We took the Dunedin water taxi to Coachman Park and were excited for this new venue and seeing Dave Koz. The mood quickly turned when my husband and I were denied entrance because my purse did not meet restrictions. I will say right upfront, I did not see that when I purchased tickets online. I was carrying a small straw bag that I offered to dump explaining that I had come over on the ferry and had no place to leave it. Denied. Security suggested I “leave it in the bushes.” With no choice but to forfeit the evening, we returned to the ferry to go home. On hearing my story, the captain graciously offered to watch my purse so we could attend the concert. I took photos during the evening of many bags inside the venue that were much larger than mine. As I was obviously not the only one to have missed seeing the guidelines, it seems like there could be a better more consistent solution than arbitrarily turning ticket holders away.
Critiques regarding the bright sun directly in the audience face from 7 to 8 p.m. are warranted. When the architect planned a western-facing amphitheater in the Sunshine State, a sunscreen should have been part of the design.
“The Sound” venue is all about the sound. However, the sound system design is minimalist. One speaker column on each side of the stage lacks dynamic range resulting in the speakers needing to be wide open to fill the large area. The result is too much sound energy in the front of the house with poor lower fidelity in the back.
While this new venue has loads of potential, it’s failing the community that it needs to attract.
Lois Windgassen Summey
Clearwater