Look, I get it. I can see both sides of this argument.
Side one: I own a property near the beach. It’s a very desirable location. Because I don’t live there full-time, it cannot be homesteaded and the taxes are sky-high. Don’t even talk to me about insurance. Utility costs are also soaring. Shouldn’t I be able to rent as I see fit to help me cover my expenses?
There is great logic on this side of the discussion. Where do the rights of property owners end? Yes, I understand zoning, but this is simply collecting income on an existing property. Why is that such a terrible thing?
Side two: I live here. I bought my home near the beach because I love the beauty and atmosphere of my neighborhood. But that’s being interrupted because my neighbor rents his house out to whomever he wants for as long as they want to rent, be it two months or two days. The two-dayers are here to party. They play their music loudly and are very inconsiderate of those around them. This affects my quality of life and should not be permitted.
Right now, the rules where I live are that owners may rent their property only to 30-day-minimum renters. These folks tend to be retired repeat guests who are gracious and respectful to their neighbors. For some reason, St. Pete Beach, however, does allow short-term rentals of less than 30 days three times a year. This exception is where the trouble begins.
Websites such as Vrbo and Airbnb exploit this loophole by claiming, if caught, that the current guests are part of that three-times-a-year exemption. Maybe they are, probably they are not. But this makes enforcement of the law difficult.
At the heart of the problem is that if we live around here, we live in a tourist town. We knew that when we moved in. Living in a tourist town is often great fun. But it comes at a price: traffic, lines at restaurants and stores, especially during season, and renters who have no vested interest other than a good time during their stay.
I oppose short-term rentals for private homes. We have plenty of hotels and inns in the area. They are designed for the short term. A thirty day minimum rental practically guarantees that the guests will fit in with the tempo of the neighborhood. I would favor a no-exception policy that is vigorously enforced.
This issue has come to a head, especially in the last three years or so when non-residents were buying up properties here as investments. They probably made a sound decision in that Florida has, somehow, been re-discovered. The state gained nearly half a million more residents in the last year.
So that leaves us with the central problem of short-term rentals. It seems to me the only way to address this is with consistent laws coupled with steep fines. For example, on my residential street, parking by non-residents used to result in a $30 fine. Many beach goers happily paid the fine as the price of a day at the beach. Now the fine is $90. Every two hours. Guess what? No more illegally parked cars on my street these days. So, for breaking the law on short term rentals, the fine has to be punitive enough so as not to be written off as a “cost of doing business.” How about $3,000 for the first offense, $5,000 for the second and $10,000 thereafter? My guess is short-term rentals will quickly disappear. A good thing in my mind.