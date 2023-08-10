In Florida, amid the bright rays of prosperity, a dark shadow looms: an affordable housing crisis that burdens countless low-income households. In Tampa Bay and across the state, hardworking families, seniors and vulnerable people grapple with the challenge of spending more than half of their incomes on housing. Florida faces a classic supply and demand dilemma, intensified by nearly 800 people moving into the state each day. This inadequacy in housing supply has led to skyrocketing home prices and an expensive rental market, driving up the overall cost of living.
To tackle this pressing issue, the Florida Policy Project has partnered with the University of South Florida DeVoe L. Moore Center to explore potential nationwide best practices, offering hope for a brighter housing future. As we reflect on the growth management laws of the past, we now stand at a critical juncture, where fostering organic growth within urban areas is the way forward. The emphasis lies in guiding design principles while honoring the distinctive characteristics of each neighborhood. By allowing higher housing densities and encouraging infill opportunities, we can rejuvenate established communities, fostering inclusivity and cohesion.
We’ve identified four promising solutions:
• Accessory dwelling units
Accessory dwelling units, often referred to as ADUs, are smaller housing units that can be added to existing lots, offering viable options for single individuals or small households. ADUs include accessory apartments, garage apartments, carriage houses and backyard cottages. By modifying Florida statutes to grant a statewide right to construct ADUs, we can create a supply of affordable housing without resorting to large-scale and resource-intensive developments. These compact dwellings present an opportunity to alleviate the housing burden on low-income families and seniors, making the dream of homeownership more attainable.
• Upzoning
In our quest for a diverse range of housing options, upzoning emerges as an encouraging strategy. By adjusting land use regulations to permit greater density or building height increases, we unlock more housing opportunities for our communities. Upzoning stands as a more effective approach compared to downzoning, which merely imposes further restrictions on land use. However, successful implementation of upzoning depends on a deep understanding of local market conditions. By carefully executing this strategy, we can witness a surge in affordable housing projects tailored to the diverse needs of our citizens.
• Form-based codes
Form-based zoning codes offer a fresh perspective on housing development. The idea is to emphasize that the physical buildings in an area be compatible, without so heavily restricting the type of activities that take place in those buildings — commercial vs. residential, for instance. Instead of regulating the specific use of the land, these codes prioritize the exterior appearance and design of developments. By deregulating land use and density, form-based codes grant greater flexibility in accommodating higher housing densities and infill opportunities within existing neighborhoods. This approach not only addresses the housing crisis but also preserves the character and essence of our communities.
• Vouchers
Vouchers are a powerful ally in the battle against the affordable housing crisis. These government assistance programs aid low-income individuals and families to access market-rate housing within the rental market. By bridging the affordability gap, vouchers ensure that hardworking citizens are not left struggling to make ends meet. The state must refine its strategy on vouchers to maximize their effectiveness.
Tackling the affordable housing crisis in Tampa Bay and Florida remains a formidable challenge. Cities and counties must do the hard work to lead the way by exploring the potential of accessory dwelling units, upzoning and form-based codes. Additionally, the inclusion of vouchers will play a crucial role in bridging the affordability gap for those in need. As we navigate these challenges, let us unite as a community, embracing proven best practices and focusing our collective action to ensure that every Floridian has a place to call home.
Jeff Brandes, a St. Petersburg native, is a former Republican state senator who started the nonpartisan think tank Florida Policy Project earlier this year. The Project provides data-driven research and education for elected officials and the public, focusing on housing affordability, criminal justice, insurance and transportation.