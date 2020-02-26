Re: The four lawmen of the apocalypse (Feb. 20)
The hyperbole in the first paragraph is a giveaway that Debra Saunders is living in some alternate reality.
To claim that Trump’s base is hardcore Libertarians completely negates their authoritarian agenda to control women and marginalize, malign and discriminate against non-whites, non-“Christians,” immigrants, LGBTQ, and anyone who does not conform to their agenda.
To call the left “brutal authoritarians” is incendiary language that insults those of us who respect human rights, diversity, inclusivity, the rule of law and stand in opposition to the megalomaniacal narcissism of Trump’s agenda.