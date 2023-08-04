Re: A positive sign, July 13
In the past, I enjoyed reading your free “The Bee.” Over time, I noticed that the opinion page showed political cartoons and some comments from readers that I don’t agree with and make my upset, if not angry.
I understand that your paper is politically left-leaning, and I don’t have an issue with that. I have an issue with the fact that you’re not trying to stay “in the middle” and try to reach all readers.
Today, I read a comment from a reader where she encourages businesses to post signs reading: “There’s No Place for Hate Here” in their windows.
I am a person who doesn’t hate anyone. I respect every person no matter who this person is or what the person does for a living. Comments like this letter or your political cartoons make me uncomfortable. As a matter of fact, statements like this create hate.
Fritz Will
Belleair Beach