So here we are, millions of us from around the world, sitting in our living rooms or other forms of habitation, waiting for COVID-19 to run its course. If we're lucky, we'll be able to pass the time by using TV, the web, books, Kindle or old-fashioned conversation.
But what shall we talk about? Your guess is as good as anyone's. My suggestion: This is a scary time for most of us, so let's tell each other the time in our life when we were the most frightened. Having done that, let's rank that experience against the current onset of our buddy Corona.
If your reaction to my idea is "How depressing!" you're pretty much on target. However, we can quickly summon a vastly more cheerful flip side. It's this: The reminder that whatever we were scared of back then, we lived through it. We survived and here we are, right? As Winston Churchill once said, "Nothing is more uplifting than to feel the bullets whizzing past you and to know that they missed you."
May I be the first volunteer in this new parlor game? I'm highly qualified. I've been scared spitless many times in my life. My earliest and worst moment came in the late 1930s, as Nazi storm troopers rolled almost unopposed into Holland, Belgium, France and other nations. One evening, as my parents entertained some guests, I overheard my father say, "I'm afraid those Germans will take over all of Europe and then come over and get US!"
That's all it took to turn my guts into jelly. At age 8 or 9, I wasn't quite ready for paralyzing foreign policy lessons. I was a wreck for weeks. Years later, the 1962 Cuban missile crisis didn't trigger half the fears as that one remark by my father. Although it probably should have.
Revealing and sharing our past times of terror can help blunt the ones that now may seem to await us. Likewise, so can a word game I call "Would I rather..." It goes this way:
As the latest corona statistics are unveiled and your heart sinks, don't panic. Instead, ask yourself "Would I rather cope with a viral pandemic (that will, early or late, be defeated) or watch a rampaging forest fire burn down a home I've lived in for 30 years?" This is called comparison thinking, or putting yourself in the other guy's shoes. It can be a source of comfort and courage in frightening times.
If you happen to play the parlor game I'm suggesting, the most important part won't be to remember the frightening circumstances you hear described. The pearl to take home will be the answers to the question, "How did you survive? What did you do?" Let's all take good notes, shall we?
Today, as my cat Ellie and I sit at home in shared isolation, I find myself thinking of Rooster Cogburn. You may remember him as the western marshal portrayed by John Wayne in the 1969 movie "True Grit."
In the showdown scene at the film's end, Rooster sat on his horse on one side of an open field. He was (if need be) ready to die at the hands of a quartet of armed desperadoes across the meadow, who awaited Rooster's next move.
He could have fled. But he was not a runner. He was an angry, defiant cop. As the moment of truth arrived, Rooster checked his side-arms and the rifle he held in his free hand, and shouted at the leader of the waiting death squad, "Fill your hand, you s.o.b.!" And then he charged. And somehow he survived.
Wouldn't it be a desirable and satisfying contrast, today, if COVID-19 was a visible band of outlaws that we could march against with our guns drawn, even at the risk of our own lives?
But that would be a Hollywood production, wouldn't it? And what lies ahead for us in the months to come will have little glamour or grease paint to offer. Instead, our chief weapons may have to be patience, sustained fortitude, compassion and other less dramatic elements of humanity. But our ultimate victory should be as resounding and glorious as any that Rooster Cogburn could have imagined.