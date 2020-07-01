You can’t fix stupid. However, you can vote stupid out of office.
In a time when the people march and call out the name of George Floyd and cry out “No justice no peace,” stupid decides to march his Cabinet over to LaFayette Square for a photo-op holding a bible. Stupid was responsible for having the square cleared of peaceful demonstrators by police in full riot gear using pepper gas and force.
In a time when COVID-19 cases spike higher than the first wave, people put on masks and try to go back to work. Stupid opens the state to Phase 2 despite the spike in new cases 10 days in a row.
In a time when U.S. Army generals want to rename military bases in honor of U.S. Army generals throughout history, Stupid says he can’t and won’t support renaming bases.
So, vote and never forget you are stronger when you act.
John E. Ousley, Largo