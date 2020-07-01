A female resident living in Belleair recently sent an email to the town commissioners proposing that the town of Belleair realign our budget and our priorities to reduce the police budget in favor of social impact services. It appears her unrealistic ideas and suggestions came right out of Socialism 101.
This provocateur, fairly new to Belleair, seems to believe that the residents of Belleair are either not very bright or not well informed. However, several years ago a majority of residents, in a survey on whether to keep the Belleair Police Department or disband in favor of the Sheriff’s Office, voted in favor of retaining the BPD. In a survey last year, conducted by the strategic plan principals, over 90% of the residents voted in favor of retaining our police department.
I strongly believe in facts not suppositions! She claims only half of residents’ requests for Rec activities and summer camps are being met. This is an outright false statement!
All communities are dynamic and each communities’ needs are unique. We are progressively ahead of other communities. BPD is already applying many of the reforms that are being called for nationwide. She believes strongly in building a family friendly community; we’ve already done that!
She writes, “Belleair could lead by reducing the financial resources dedicated to our police force and redeploy those funds to supporting more children’s programs for both residents and non-residents. We could challenge our police department to ensure the same level of safety as measured by results.”
So we must be vigilant as this woman has aspirations to run for a town commission seat. Her closing statement was: “Let’s take some step (sic) now to realign our budget and priorities. Belleair families need it — and perhaps we can even figure out how to support our ‘larger’ communities.” Large communities can take care of themselves.
Lil Cromer, Belleair