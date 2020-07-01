Given the ferocity of COVID-19 and the fact that the virus is still very much with us, face masks are without question an absolute necessity. All retailers should require their staff to wear face coverings. Particularly, restaurant and bar servers surely must see the need to cover up. As they serve their customers, be it food and/or drink, the server is breathing within inches of that food and drink. This really is a no-brainer, isn’t it? One thing is for certain, my wife and I will not support with our dollars, any establishment that fails to protect us with such an inexpensive and medically proven action.
Masks are it. Let’s all get smart.
Alan Gold, New Port Richey