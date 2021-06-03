I was saddened when I saw the notice of Bob Driver’s passing in the May 27 edition of my Seminole Beacon. For years, I always made it a point to read his column. His views were often my views but better thought out and expressed. Also, his humor made me laugh, which we can all use more of these days. His frequent references to his lady friend and to his cat even made me feel that I knew him personally. I will miss Bob Driver. My condolences to his family and to his "lady friend."
Esther Larys, Seminole