According to Agriculture and Consumer Commissioner Nikki Fried, murder hornets can not yet be added to Florida’s bingo card of absurdity for 2020.
Fried announced in a press release today that despite numerous reports from concerned citizens, there is no evidence that Asian giant hornets, known more colloquially as murder hornets, have buzzed their way into the Sunshine State.
"With reports of suspected Asian giant hornet sightings in Florida, our department and the USDA have confirmed that there is no evidence of this species in Florida," said Fried. "Our partners at the Washington State Department of Agriculture and the USDA are continuing to study and contain the Asian giant hornet to Washington state. We have every reason to believe that these ongoing efforts will keep this invasive pest far away from Florida’s residents and 650,000 honeybee colonies."
It would appear that sightings of the dreaded winged creature are simply evidence of Floridian’s acceptance that with a year like 2020, anything that once may have been seen as nonsensical can no longer be discarded to the realm of disbelief.
Luckily, for the curious — or perhaps those individuals who see the glass as half empty — the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has created a guide that helps residents differentiate your typical “it’s still going to hurt if you get stung” hornets species native to Florida and the "it's absolutely going to hurt" Asian giant hornet species. It can be found at www.fdacs.gov.
More information about murder hornets, and the threat they pose for an already beleaguered population, can be found at https://www.aphis.usda.gov.