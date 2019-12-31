Big changes in the weather aren’t what you want for fishing. Strong winds have kept many anglers at home recently and for those that have been able to get out you’re probably in agreement that we need a stretch of nice days in order to get the fishing back on track.
Spoil Islands in the northern part of the county are still holding good concentrations of trout; target peak tidal movement for best action. Soft-plastic jigs in natural shrimp colors work well as does a free-lined select shrimp. If you’re looking for a good shrimp alternative try setting out a pinfish trap over shell bottom.
Baited with frozen sardines on a full tide either incoming or outgoing, your trap should load up with small pinfish and grunts, both of which will work great for trout. Water clarity is the biggest variable when trout fishing. Search out those islands that have the cleanest water for the best chance of success.
Silver trout update: The beaches from John’s Pass north to Indian Shores have been holding plenty of silver trout. Drifting with the wind and tide while bouncing brightly colored soft-plastic jigs off the bottom is a great way to locate them. When it’s too rough to drift fish, use your bottom machine to help locate the trout. Typically the schools will be holding near the bottom in 8 to 15 foot of water.
Tripletail up to 15 pounds have been caught recently in our nearshore waters. These curious fish will readily take a small pilchard or shrimp fished a couple of feet below a float. Those wanting to make the hunt a bit more challenging will find that triple tail will also readily take a well-presented fly or artificial lure. The minimum size for tripletail is 18 inches, which is a good-sized fish and will put up a great fight on medium spin tackle. However, with the potential for fish over 10 pounds it’s a good idea to have a slightly heavier rod rigged up with a stouter hook.