Dolphin Watch: Bottlenose dolphins redirect aggression into symbolic swimming

Boaters know that our local bottlenose dolphins are sometimes easy to approach and sometimes difficult to approach.
One of the reasons is that they have different moods. Their moods range from friendly and approachable to preoccupied and unapproachable. However, a recent observation of a hypnotic social scene showed that a dozen approachable dolphins might be also quite preoccupied.
It was midmorning and balmy. A pelican soared solemnly overhead as Capt. John Heidemann and I, who monitor local dolphins for the federal government, glided over the calm blue-green seas of the Intracoastal Waterway in our research boat.
Suddenly a dolphin leapt out of the water along a distant shoreline. At that distance, its silhouette poised like a gray bird against the dark background of shady trees before it landed flatly on the water surface, creating a large splash gilded into gold by the morning light.
We headed over. Three nearby dolphins were also alerted to the distant hubbub, probably by the sounds of dolphin interaction radiating through the water like a radio show. We knew the dolphins well and they returned the favor. Scrapefin Sam, Ski, and Trix intersected our path and swam alongside our boat until we arrived at the spot where the distant dolphin had leapt.
Humbled to be so escorted, I marveled at the skillful way the dolphins acknowledged us. I did not know that we were enroute to another version of their unsuspected skills in social interaction.
As we approached the spot where the distant dolphin had leapt, more dolphins were gathering from different points of the compass as well. I started identifying individuals. There were only two females, our escort Trix and her mother X. Trix would soon melt away and leave her mother alone with 11 bulls.
Bottlenose dolphin bulls have an unusual habit in the animal kingdom: They form strong, long-term, and often life-long relationships with one or two other bulls known as alliances. All of today’s bulls were members of an alliance.
Alliances have an unusual habit too: They form short or long-term bonds with other alliances called super-alliances, theoretically to out-compete other super-alliances. There are many questions about how alliances forge bonds to create super-alliances.
This dynamic forging and breaking of bonds creates a complex social landscape of relationships that bottlenose bulls navigate for decades. Perhaps because negotiation lasts for decades, it may pay to minimize conflict. This would in turn minimize injury, a crucial consideration in a species whose members can kill each other by ramming internal organs or knocking another unconscious, leading to asphyxiation.
Our escorts Scrapefin Sam and Ski fluidly vanished into the gathering bullpen.
Bull dolphins are bulky. They become scarred from bull battles over time; younger bulls generally have fewer scars. Today’s youngest bulls were 8-year-old Juno, a dolphin that had matured and bulked up early, and his alliance partner, 14-year-old Scarface. The older bulls ranged from 15 years old to those in their 20s and 30s.
With all that youthful vigor and testosterone to spend attracting the attention of the lone female, competition was steep. A person would naturally expect the bulls to fight.
Their gathering started with exaggeratedly slow swimming, almost as if they were strutting to put themselves on display. An alliance pair swam side-by-side. A second alliance pair, also swimming side-by-side, followed close enough behind to be kicked in the face by the flukes of the preceding pair. More alliances followed suit until they formed a long line slicing through the seas with great care.
The exception was the alliance pair with the lone female: Flanking her tightly, they swam to one side of the slow parade of accumulating bulls. Everyone could keep an eye on everyone else. Everyone moved with the same deliberate slowness, as if a sudden move would incite an explosive fight.
Capt. John carefully navigated our boat alongside as I collected numeric and photographic data. We watched for signs that the bulls were getting edgy.
The bulls’ parade continued to progress slowly, smoothly and methodically. Despite the tonnage of dolphin muscle slicing through it, the water barely rippled. The only sound was the purr of our engine and the bulls’ audible exhalations, velvety instead of coarse and raspy.
Alliance partners swam side-by-side except when one periodically switched spots in the parade to swim eye-to-eye with another bull before returning to his partner’s side. The absence of poking, prodding, and jostling was conspicuous because it is otherwise common when dolphins swim this close together. Just as striking, the bulls swam eye to eye in the so-called intimate distance.
The only dolphins that typically swim in the intimate distance are mothers making direct eye contact with their brand new babies. Finally, the bulls’ smooth parade across shallow waters was predictable enough for me to make several high-quality videos of free-ranging dolphins, an otherwise rare opportunity in my experience.
This rare opportunity lasted for 40 minutes. But that was it. No fighting. Just slow smooth progress across shallow seas with minimal movement, similar to the way people crowded in an elevator behave when they minimize movement intentionally.
We have seen this hypnotic exercise among local bulls several times now. It is so rhythmic that I call it the Waltz of the Bulls. The dolphins are not literally waltzing, of course. Instead, the word “waltz” is an apt description of this behavior’s soothing sounds and measured cadence.
This aquatic waltz involves contradictory elements that remain to be explored. On one hand, the human expectation is that 11 males would fight over the lone female. On the other hand, members of an alliance symbolize their unity by swimming close together in the same rhythmic cadence.
Might alliances use the same behavior to advertise their unity? Were the 11 waltzing bulls that minimized aggression also forging bonds? Is the aquatic waltz a form of bonding behavior?
As for the dolphin that leapt out of the water along a distant shoreline that led to today’s glimpse of this secret society, what were you doing?