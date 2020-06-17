Pinellas Outdoors Notebook: New rescued dolphin at CMA gets name

CLEARWATER — A male dolphin — Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s newest resident — recently got a name, with a little help from the public and Nicholas, another male Atlantic bottlenose dolphin.
The new arrival was sent to CMA when the facility was selected by National Marine Fisheries Service to be his forever home. The dolphin will provide a companion for Nicholas. All he needed was a name.
CMA asked the public to submit names through a form on seewinter.com The facility received 12,000 name submissions that were then sorted and sent to CMA’s Animal Care team for review. Finally, Nicholas was presented with two names, and he made the final selection by picking a volleyball with the name “Hemingway.”
Nicholas has a history of making good choices: The dolphin has accurately predicted the winners in nine out of 16 sports matchups — most recently predicting the Kansas City Chiefs as the 2020 Super Bowl champions.
Nicholas is a rescued bottlenose dolphin that was found stranded with severe sunburns. He was orphaned and unable to learn necessary survival skills as a calf, therefore he became a permanent resident at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Nicholas is presented with a choice during his normal enrichment activities. Making unbelievable sports predictions is just one of Nick’s many talents he has demonstrated.
It is hoped that Nicholas and Hemingway will become fast friends now that he has arrived at CMA.
Hemingway’s journey to Clearwater began in July 2019 when the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin stranded in shallow waters off Fiesta Key. When he was rescued, Hemingway was weak and was found to have severe pneumonia. After several weeks of treatment, his health improved but further testing indicated he had hearing loss. Due to his ongoing health issues and hearing loss, NMFS ultimately determined the dolphin was not a candidate for release.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium reopened to guests on May 15 after being closed for 60 days. CMA implemented significant additional safety precautions to protect staff, animals, and guests while ensuring a fun and educational visit with limited guests. For information and tickets, visit SeeWinter.com.
Recreational red snapper season kicked off June 11
The recreational red snapper season got underway June 11 in Gulf state and federal waters and remain open through July 25, closing July 26.
“Red snapper season is one of the most anticipated and exciting saltwater fishing seasons that contribute to Florida being the fishing capital of the world,” said Eric Sutton, FWC executive director. “The years of collaborative work with stakeholders and partners has resulted in a significant increase in the number of fishing days over the past few years, from just a few days to 45 red snapper fishing days in Gulf state and federal waters this year.”
For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit may also participate in the season but are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
If you plan to fish for red snapper in Gulf state or federal waters (excluding Monroe County) from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler or State Reef Fish Angler when signing up after July 1 (annual renewal required). The Gulf Reef Fish Angler designation will be expanded statewide and renamed State Reef Fish Angler starting July 1. To learn more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” then “Gulf Reef Fish Survey” or “State Reef Fish Survey” under “Reef Fish” tab. Sign up at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Gulf Reef Fish Anglers and State Reef Fish Anglers might receive a questionnaire in the mail regarding their reef fish trips as part of Florida’s Gulf Reef Fish Survey and State Reef Fish Survey. These surveys were developed specifically to provide more robust data for management of red snapper and other important reef fish, and have allowed FWC the unprecedented opportunity to manage Gulf red snapper in state and federal waters. If you receive a survey in the mail, please respond whether you fished this season or not.
When catching red snapper and other deep-water fish, look out for symptoms of barotrauma (injuries caused by a change in pressure) such as the stomach coming out of the mouth, bloated belly, distended intestines and bulging eyes. When releasing fish with barotrauma, use a descending device or venting tool to help them survive and return to depth. Learn more about fish handling at MyFWC.com/FishHandling.
To learn more about the recreational red snapper season in Gulf state and federal waters, including season size and bag limits, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snappers,” which is under the “Regulations by Species – Reef Fish” tab.
The federal Gulf season for for-hire operations with federal reef fish permits is June 1 through Aug. 1.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary to host boating safety course
CLEARWATER — With the advent of COVID-19, the Coast Guard Auxiliary was advised to discontinue in-person classes for the safety of the instructors and students. The state of Florida and the National Association of Boating Law Administrators have given approval for the Coast Guard Auxiliary to conduct online classes during this time.
The Clearwater Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer its About Boating Safely class on four consecutive evenings, Monday through Thursday, June 29 through July 2, 7 to 9 p.m. The classes will be taught by certified instructors.
The classes being offered by the Clearwater Coast Guard Auxiliary are conducted on Zoom with the same instructors that facilitate the classroom program. Classes will include questions and answers. In addition, because the classes are on the internet, there’s no commuting to a classroom — so the students can be anywhere in Florida.
“We like to offer these courses before the big boating holidays,” said Karen Miller, the Clearwater Coast Guard Auxiliary public education officer. “Given the changeable weather in summer, our courses give people time to prepare for the active boating season, instead of having to rush once the first nice weekend gets here. Learning about the safety aspect of boating first also gives them time to make sure they have the necessary safe boating equipment.”
The boating safety class is also a requirement for many boaters in Florida. In the Sunshine State, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1988, must successfully complete a boater safety course approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in order to operate any boat powered by more than 10 horsepower, and they are required to carry their boater education card with them when out on the water along with picture ID.
“Each season brings new boaters out on the local waters, and there is certainly a lot more to boating than they might realize,” Miller said. “For those new to boating, the class is so important. The statistics show that people who take a safe boating class are less likely to be involved in any kind of accident on the water.”
For information or to register for classes, visit www.clwboatingsafety.com, email clwtr.auxboating@gmail.com or call 727-469-8895.