Dolphin Watch: Dolphin tail slaps do double-duty

Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 76F. E winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 76F. E winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.