We are now past the midway point for the summer fishing season. Sure it’s hot but the fish adjust just as we should as anglers. Fish in general aren’t going to feed the entire day right now. However, there are a few fish that don’t seem to mind the heat as much. Tarpon and sharks are summer favorites for their willingness to feed even during the middle of the day.
Late season tarpon fishing can be really good in our area. Last week’s full moon was a major spawning event for the big fish. Now as we get further away from the full moon, a good number of fish will make their way into Tampa Bay, deeper holes throughout the Intracoastal Waterway as well as pass bridges and nearshore mitigation reefs. These fish become more resident than migratory as they look to feed heavily at times after a long summer migration. Anglers often choose to cast artificial lures referred to as plugs this time of year as the fish are fairly stationary and spread out. Drifting through an area of fish and casting to the ones that come up and roll is both exciting and effective.
July and August is peak shark season for west Central Florida. Sharks of all sizes can be targeted right now. Large adult sharks, including bulls, hammerheads, nurse and lemon sharks, can all be caught right off the beach typically at night. Big fish such as bonita and jack crevalle make for good bait. Small- to medium-sized blacktip sharks can be found patrolling the deeper water just off of the grass flats all along the Intracoastal Waterway. A chum block and some live pinfish under a float is all you need for this size shark, which are a blast on medium sized tackle.