LARGO — Despite Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statewide safer-at-home order, Pinellas County parks remain open during the COVID-19 outbreak, giving residents a place to stretch their legs — as long as they comply with orders to maintain a 6-foot distance between themselves and others.
In addition to county parks, the Florida Botanical Gardens — Pinellas County’s “urban oasis” — remains open during the pandemic. Located at 12520 Ulmerton Road in Largo, FBG inspires and educates visitors by showcasing flora, fauna, and natural resources in motivational surroundings that promote environmentally friendly techniques. Admission is free.
The gardens are open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The visitor center is closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The garden has postponed its 20th anniversary events through at least May 9. FBG staff encourage all visitors to practice safety precautions, including hand washing and social distancing, so that they can continue to provide a peaceful atmosphere in this stressful time.
The Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation, a fundraising entity created to provide leadership and financial support for the Florida Botanical Gardens, is seeking donations to help maintain the gardens.
“Now more than ever, any contribution is crucial to the future of the gardens,” the press release reads. “Please consider the impact this botanical oasis has on your life and donate to the Florida Botanical Gardens with a gift of any amount today.”
To learn how to make a donation to support the gardens, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/donate.
In honor of the gardens’ 20th anniversary, the foundation is compiling #FBGstories.
Visitors are asked to tell the story of their first memory at the Florida Botanical Gardens. Was it the annual Holiday Lights event? Do you remember a time before the gardens were here? What’s your favorite thing about the gardens? To share a memory, email fbgstories@flbgfoundation.org, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/forums or tag a social media post with #FBGstories.